M’laya-Bangla tour operators sign MoU for tourist flow

SHILLONG: An MoU has been signed by tour operators of Meghalaya and Bangladesh to facilitate the movement of tourists.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who concluded his five-day trip to the neighbouring country, said on Friday that the MoU will help tourists and their smoother flow to Meghalaya.

Sangma said to get the economic activities moving, the state government is looking at developing tourism.

However, the modalities will be worked out later.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said another sector that the state government is looking at is agriculture and food processing.

The chief minister said Bangladesh has the manufacturing capability while Meghalaya has the raw materials which are yet to find a market.

Sangma said that mining has a large scope and added that a lot of things are happening in the mining sector which needs to be streamlined.

Later, Sangma rushed to Mymensingh, where he was accorded a warm welcome by Mayor of Mymensingh, Ekramul Haque Titu.

Sangma had an interaction with councilors, senior residents, entrepreneurs, farmers and others. At night he took the Dalu route to reach Garo Hills as he will be the chief guest at the concluding day of Wangala festival on Saturday.