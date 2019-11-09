Prestone for use of bamboo cups to keep environment clean

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has urged the youth and the people of the state to use bamboo cups to promote eco-tourism and keep the environment clean.

At the recent festival, samples of bamboo cups were launched. In a statement issued here on Friday, the Dorbar Kur Lyngdoh Nonglait stated that bamboo cups can reduce pollution resulting from increased use of plastics. Bamboo cups can again be used as fuel and ashes and they can be used as manure, the statement added. Farmers can also generate income through bamboo plantation, it said. ‘There is a need to promote tourism in Marknam Areas of West Khasi Hills’, Tynsong said at the Ri-Khain Autumn Festival. Water Resources minister, H.B. Nongsiej said the people should take responsibility as the region is blessed with its unique beauty which nature has offered us like the Kyllang Rock, Mawphanlur view point and Lait Markham view-point can be used for tourism promotion and to earn livelihood.

Manly S.Lyngdon acting basan and head of Lyngdoh Nonglait clan, said the grandfathers taught them how to preserve natural beauties like forest i.e. the sacred grove that still remains today. “It is our time to strengthen these ideas to remind the present generation to achieve a better environment to live in”, he said.