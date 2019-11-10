Casual workers to go on stir from next week

TURA: The All Meghalaya Muster Roll Progressive Workers’ Union (AMMRPWU) has decided to protest the state government’s failure to look into its charter of demands by wearing black badges for three days beginning November 13 in all government offices of the state.

“To show our displeasure, we will begin by wearing black badges and then undertake a mass casual leave protest next week. If the government still fail to respond, we will move on to stage cease work all over the state from the first week of December,” the AMMRPWU Secretary in charge of Garo Hills Zone informed.

It may be mentioned that the AMMRPWU had on December 11 last year submitted its charter of demands to the labour Minister. However, as there was no response the union had again on October 10 submitted a reminder giving the government a time frame of two weeks to respond which also drew a blank. Later on October 31, the union had again threatened to agitate, which was ignored by the government compelling the union to announce the current stir.