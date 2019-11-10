Credit to Almighty: Sidhu

Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab): Congress leader and former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday paid obeisance at the historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

He was among the first all-party delegation of 500 pilgrims from India which reached Pakistan’s Kartarpur to pay obeisance at the shrine of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, after the opening of the historic corridor between the two countries.

Highly revered, first Sikh master Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th Prakash Purb (birth anniversary) falls on November 12.

Sidhu, who was missing from the public glare for over three months after a ‘bitter dispute’ with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, gave the credit for opening the corridor, the first-of its-kind historic occasion between the two nations in seven decades, to the Almighty.

“It was the Almighty who was behind the opening of the corridor,” he told the gathering.

Without mincing words, the cricketer-turned-politician said he does not get along with those who “challenge my character”.

Sidhu said after resigning from the state cabinet on July 15, he was meditating daily for 15 to 17 hours and had lost 25 kg. (IANs)