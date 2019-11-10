Sadolpara adjudged best  Wangala troupe

From Our Correspondent

TURA: Sadolpara was adjudged the best Wangala troupe in this year’s 100 Drums Wangala festival.

The ten dance contingent who participated in the competition were Sadolbra, Selbalgre, Sasatgre, Rohonpara, Tekmanpara from South West Garo Hills, Halua from Resubelpara, Gondenggre, Dalbengre, Rakdikgre and Chokpot. Beating nine other contingents, Sadolpara with their impressive dance and footwork were the crowd favourite to win this year’s Wangala tournament.