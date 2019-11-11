Kem Sokha freed from house arrest

Phnom Penh (Combodia): A Cambodian court on Sunday freed opposition leader Kem Sokha from house arrest but has banned top opposition figure from leaving the country or joining political activities.

Kem Sokha was arrested in 2017 and was accused of plotting to overthrow the government of strongman Hun Sen, who has ruled since 1985. The court order stipulates that Kem Sokha, who was arrested in 2017 and accused of treason, remains under court supervision and forbids him from going abroad and conducting any political activities., reported Al Jazeera.

The 66-year-old is the co-founder of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP). (ANI)