Parisangha slams Nepali Ekta Samaj over NRC statement

GUWAHATI: Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha, a national federation of Indian Gorkhas, has condemned the statement by the Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj requesting the Nepal government to talk with the Centre for inclusion of one lakh left-out Nepalese people in the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Reacting to reports in a section of vernacular media here, the Assam state Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha said non-resident Nepali organisations in India have no right to speak about Gorkhas of this country, or to be more specific, about internal matters of our nation.

“NRC is matter of Indians and Indian Gorkhas have full faith in its judiciary and democracy that the left-out genuine Indian Gorkhas will be included in the citizens’ register sooner or later. Gorkhas will abide by the Indian Constitution only,” the Parisangha said in no uncertain terms.

A resolution against the statement of the Nepali Ekta Samaj was taken by the Parisangha, a party in Supreme Court in the NRC case, in this regard at an executive meeting held here on Sunday.

“Nepali nationals cannot apply for inclusion in NRC. If any Nepali citizen enjoying Indo-Nepal Friendship Treaty 1950 rights in India has applied for NRC inclusion, the matter should be immediately investigated. Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj is an organisation comprising Nepali nationals which had sought electoral rights for Nepali nationals in India few years ago. So we condemn its statement and action,” the Parisangha stated.

It further warned the non-resident Nepali organisations against meddling into issues of the Gorkha community in India.

“Gorkha civil society organisations, youth and students’ unions will take care of all its issues including NRC with our governments, the Assam government and government of India, and no foreign government aid or assistance is required to resolve our problems not even in the case of Gorkhaland,” the Parisangha said.

Meanwhile, the national vice president of Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, Yam Prasad Ghimire said, that the party abided by the opinion of the Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court that 1971 as the cut-off year for NRC is the base document to identify Indian citizens in Assam.

“Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha reserves its views on documentation of 1951 as the cut-off year to review citizenship in Assam. However, we would extend conditional support to majoritarian views of organisations in Assam in a joint forum as a signatory, if time and situation demands.

The executive meeting unanimously formed a reception committee for the 20th National Council Meet to be held here from February 15, 2020. The meeting also resolved to organise the 5th triennial delegates’ session and conference along with the organisational workshop here on December 15, where a new state committee will be elected.