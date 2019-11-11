Politicians dominate Assam Olympic committee posts

GUWAHATI: Politicians continue to dominate the state’s premier sports controlling body with a major chunk of the posts of the new committee of Assam Olympic Association comprising ministers, legislators and party leaders.

The election of office bearers and members of the executive board of Assam Olympic Association (AOA) were declared here on Sunday with state chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal elected unopposed as president and Lakhya Konwar as general secretary of AOA respectively.

Among the ten elected vice presidents of the association, there are seven politicians including ministers, Atul Bora, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Pijush Hazarika, Bodoland People’s Front chairman, Hagrama Mohilary and Rajya Sabha MP, Ranee Narah.

Besides, majority of the 15 posts of associate vice president, apart from four posts each of associate joint secretary and associate assistant secretary, has been occupied by politicians, a familiar trend over the past several terms of the AOA committees.

Among the newly elected associate vice presidents are ministers, Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Naba Kumar Doley, MP, Tapan Kumar Gogoi, and MLAs, Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Bolin Chetia and Nomal Momin.

Taking charge as the president of AOA, Sonowal thanked the members of AOA for putting their trust in him to lead the sports body which is in the helm of affairs for the promotion, spread and conduct of sports activities in the state.

Along with him the 68-member committee of Assam Olympic Association also took charge.

Joint secretary of Indian Olympic Association who is also the chairman of the adhoc committee of AOA, SM Bali along with a host of the other dignitaries were present on the occasion.