Seers want temporary Ram Temple till grand one is built

AYODHYA: Saints and seers in Ayodhya are now demanding that a temporary temple should be built for Lord Ram till the grand structure comes up.

Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi on Monday said Lord Ram had been kept in a tent for years and after the Supreme Court verdict.

“The Supreme Court has cleared the way for a grand temple to be built at the Ram Janmabhoomi but that will take time and till then, a temporary temple should be built for the Lord because the dispute over the land is now over,” he said.

The Mahant further said that restrictions on devotees visiting the temple should also be eased.

The number of devotees at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple has been increasing steadily since the Supreme Court announced its verdict on Saturday, giving the entire disputed land for the temple and five acres of land elsewhere to Muslims for construction of a mosque.

On Saturday, about 2,500 devotees visited the makeshift Ram temple, but the number rose to 5,500 on Sunday. On an average, about 10,000 devotees offer prayers at the temple every day.