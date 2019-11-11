State level veterans badminton championship concludes in city

SHILLONG: The State Level Masters (Veterans) Badminton Championship 2019, hosted by The Meghalaya State Badminton Association from November 7_ 9 at U Tirot Sing Syiem Indoor Stadium, Lower Lachimiere, Shillong has concluded with an exciting Final in different categories.

Siddhartha Das (EKH) won in Men’s single 35 plus category, Siddhartha Das/ Elad Suting (EKH) won in the Men’s Double 35 plus categoty; A Ranee (EKH) won in Men’s single 40 plus category; A Ranee/ N Asher (EKH) won in Men’s Double 40 plus category; Swapan Kumar (EGH) won in Men’s single 45 plus category; A Lakiang/ G kharbuli (EKH) won in Men’s Double 45 + category; Marcel kharbani (EKH) won in Men’s single 50 plus category; T Ruivah/ E pame (EKH) won in Men’s Double 50 plus category; R B Das (EKH) won in Men’s single 55 plus category; P Laloo/ Ningchen (EKH) won in Men’s Double 55 plus category. From this tournament, the Meghalaya State Badminton Association selected a state team to participate in the forthcoming 44th Master (Veterans) National Badminton Championship which will be held at Jaipur in January 2020. The State Association Congratulated all the winners in all categories and wished them all the Best for the forthcoming 44th Master (Veterans) National Badminton Championship 2020.