Nongkhlaw selected for national U-16 football trial

Shillong: Meghalaya footballer Emboklang Nongkhlaw has been called up for a trial for the Indian national U-16 boys’ football team.

Nongkhlaw was selected to be part of Tata Trusts’ flagship Centre of Excellence for Football in Aizawl and he was spotted there by India U-16 coach Bibiano Fernandes when the latter visited Mizoram to scout for players last week.

The left-winger is the current top scorer of the Mizoram U-15 League, having scored 14 goals. He will now travel to Goa on Thursday for the trials.