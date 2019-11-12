State insists on 40 seats in KHADC

SHILLONG: The state government is insisting on 40 seats in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) as per the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule.

During the last meeting held in Delhi on October 30 with the Parliamentary Standing Committee, the state government had pressed for the earlier proposal of 40 seats and not the new suggestion of the KHADC for 31 seats.

An official source said that when the matter was discussed on several occasions in the past, the KHADC did not have any objection. As per the proposed amendment, while the KHADC and GHADC will have 40 seats each — an increase from the existing 30 — the JHADC will have 34 seats.