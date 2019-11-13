MLAs’ exodus will wipe out Cong: NPP

SHILLONG: NPP president WR Kharlukhi on Tuesday said that the Congress would be wiped out in the state if reports about their MLAs contemplating joining other parties, including his, are true.

According to sources, 10 of the 19 Congress MLAs are all set to shift their allegiance to either the NPP or the BJP and are only awaiting the number to reach 13 to avoid the anti-defection law.

However, Kharlukhi said the matter has not yet reached the party.

“It is their internal matter but if this is true, then the Congress is gone in Meghalaya and it will be very sad for the grand old party,” said the well known strategist of NPP.

Assuming that the Congress High command is not serious about what is going on in the state, Kharlukhi said, “If this is the case the Congress is in for deep trouble”.

It may be recalled that the state Congress had earlier tried to merge with kingmakers — the United Democratic Party (UDP) — during government formation.

UDP leaders also admitted that several of the 19 MLAs had also sent feelers to join them.

If sources are to be believed, the ten MLAs are looking to shift their allegiance to either NPP or the BJP and are not keeping the regional parties as an option.

Asked about his opinion on this change of stance, Kharlukhi said, “Politics is such that if you talk about opportunism every person who is sane will grab the opportunity”.

He further said that each MLA will prioritise their own prospects in the coming elections.

In the house of 60, the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance has a strength of 41 while the opposition Congress has 19.