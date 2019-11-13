Nepal PM to decide on Cabinet reshuffle

Kathmandu: After directing his Secretariat to step down, Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli will now be shuffling his Cabinet by the end of this week, according to leaders from the ruling Nepal Communist Party.

The leaders said that Oli and his party Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal were mulling over a major overhaul, not just of the Cabinet but also of provincial Chief Ministers and internal party positions including provincial chiefs, reports The Kathmandu Post.

“The Prime Minister will decide on the reshuffle by Thursday,” said a ruling party leader.

One of Oli’s aides, who is preparing to leave office, told The Kathmandu Post that the premier and Dahal on Monday discussed the Cabinet reshuffle and other major changes, including some key appointments to the party, ambassadorial positions and constitutional bodies.

The ongoing exercise is seen as an attempt to correct past mistakes and balance party dynamics by giving various state functionaries a fair shake.

As many party leaders were idle, there was growing discontent within the party, which has led the two co-chairs to plan a major overhaul.

Oli and Dahal have agreed to either replace or shuffle at least eight sitting ministers. At least two chief ministers were also likely to be relieved.

Since being discharged from the hospital after two rounds of dialysis, Oli has gone on a decision-making spree, replacing provincial governors, asking his secretariat to step down and now, planning a Cabinet reshuffle.

According to ruling party leaders, Oli wants to counter the public perception that he was infirm and wanted to send the message that he needed no rest. (IANS)