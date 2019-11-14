England announce women’s squad

London: England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced a 15-member women’s squad for their upcoming series against Pakistan.

England will tour to Malaysia to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Pakistan, starting from December 9. England captain Heather Knight is looking at the series as an opportunity to start a new era.”We’re looking forward to getting out there and getting back to international cricket. It’s been a few months since our last game and there’s been a fair bit of change in that time so this tour is an opportunity to start a new era and move forward,” ECB’s official website quoted Knight as saying.”There’s a few younger faces in the group but also a lot of proven talent.” she added. Squad: Heather Knight (cap), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt. (ANI)