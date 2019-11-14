Prestone not interested in chief minister’s post

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said he is not interested in the post of chief minister as his sole purpose is to serve the people.

Responding to a query on Wednesday on the attempt of the Congress to approach him to form an alternative government with a breakaway faction of NPP and Congress, Tynsong said, “Nobody from the Congress approached me and my role now is to work for the development of the people.

Sources said that as some Congress legislators are making a move to come out of the party and join NPP, there is a counter move by another group of Congress members loyal to CLP leader Mukul Sangma to break NPP aimed at forming an alternative government with 14 MLAs from the breakaway group of NPP and 19 from the Congress.

However, Tynsong asserted that nobody from the Congress met him with the idea. “Better you ask them”, he added.

To a question, Tynsong said he came out of the Congress prior to the 2018 Assembly polls due to the wrong policies and programmes of former chief minister Mukul Sangma.

After the last Assembly elections, Tynsong’s name had figured as the probable leader of the NPP-led government since Conrad Sangma wanted to remain as MP representing Tura.

However, former UDP president Donkupar Roy wanted Conrad to become the chief minister and the party extended support to NPP.