Trent Boult goes to MI

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals on Wednesday traded New Zealand speedster Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians for the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League while Ankit Rajpoot went to Rajasthan Royals from Kings XI Punjab.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Trent for the time he spent with us, and his contribution to the Delhi team,” said Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal on the development. Apart from Delhi, Trent Boult has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in the past.

The 30-year-old has 38 scalps to his name across 5 seasons of the IPL. His standout season was in 2018 when he took 18 wickets from 14 games for the Delhi Daredevils. Uncapped fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot, too, has been traded by Kings XI Punjab and will represent Rajasthan Royals in the forthcoming season. The right-arm fast bowler, who joined KXIP in 2018, has played 23 IPL matches and has 22 wickets.Rajpoot put in one of the most memorable bowling performances ever when he claimed 5-14 in a league game in the 2018 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (UNI)