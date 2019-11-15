Casual workers announce fresh round of protests

TURA: After the casual workers’ protest of donning black badges to work failing to evoke a response from the government, the All Meghalaya Muster Roll Workers’ Union (AMMRWU) on Friday announced yet another round of agitations to begin from November 18.

In an effort to get their demands fulfilled, casual workers from Garo Hills had from Wednesday this week donned black badges to work to show their protest against government inaction to fulfil their various demands, which ended on Friday.

With still no response from the government, the workers have decided to stage Sit-in demonstrations for 1 hour from November 18 for three days in different government offices of Garo Hills.

It may be reminded that the workers had earlier submitted its charter of demands to the government. Some of the demands of the workers included leave entitlements, maternity benefits, earned leave, skill upgradation, release of pending wages and arrears and service regularization as per merit.