Imphal: A woman was nabbed with smuggled gold worth over Rs 3.16 crore in Moreh near Indo-Myanmar border today by Customs Preventive Force of the Imphal Customs Division. Police said the woman was identified as Tingkholam of Phaicham Veng of Moreh and 50 gold bars weighing 8300 gram were seized. The gold was brought from Myanmar. (UNI)