MEGHALAYA

Govt sends invitation to PM

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The state government has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Shillong and inaugurate the permanent campus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and also a conference on water.
Informing this, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday, however, said that although the response is positive there has been no confirmation so far.
Meanwhile, he also informed that the state is also expecting the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate the police academy in Ri-Bhoi district shortly.

