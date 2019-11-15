Kenstar, Buam, Wahlang sweep awards at SPL 2019

SHILLONG: Shillong Lajong FC were officially crowned the Shillong Premier League Champions of 2019 at the closing ceremony held at the JN Stadium on Thursday.

The Reds ended the Shillong Premier League at the top of the table with 27 points from 12 games.

These group of youngsters whose average age is just below 20, played some brilliant football this year as they scored a total of 30 goals and conceded just 6 throughout the course of the league.

Shillong Lajong were declared winners of the SPL on Tuesday afternoon after defeating Ryntih Sports Club with a 4-0 margin, ending the season well on top of the table. In the match Lajong’s first goal was scored by Amon Lepcha in the 13th minute from close range after a corner kick routine.

The Lajong youngsters followed the touchline instructions from their Spanish Coach, Jose Carlos and continued to display attacking football and were hungry for more goals.

Their efforts paid off in the 38th minute when Freestar Kharbyngar picked the ball put into the box by Mahesh Singh and put it past the oncoming goalkeeper to double the lead.

In Thursday’s closing ceremony at the JN Stadium, Captain Kenstar Kharshong was named the Best Defender of Shillong Premier League 2019, Phrangki Buam – the top scorer of the league with 10 goals whereas Maxderidoff Wahlang was awarded the Emerging Player Award. Earlier this year, The Reds won the U-18 Shillong Premier League and most of the players of the youth side were given the opportunity to play in the senior division of the League.

The Shillong Lajong Academy Boys who featured in this year’s Shillong Premier League team are a group of incredibly talented youngsters, who performed exceptionally well under the guidance of Spanish Coach, Jose Carlos Rodriguez along with Alison Kharsyntiew and Birendra Thapa.

They were very consistent in the second leg of the league as they won all the matches and drew one match without losing any.

Their teamwork and dedication was a delight to the fans and were deservedly crowned the Champions of Shillong this year.