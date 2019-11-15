NGT panel to recommend additional compensation against victims of Ksan mine tragedy

SHILLONG: The NGT panel headed by retired judge, BP Katakey has decided to recommend for payment of additional compensation amount to the families of victims of Ksan mine tragedy.

Speaking to media persons after its meeting, BP Katakey said that the Committee has decided to recommend for some additional amount apart from the amount which has been released to the family of the victims.

“We will make the recommendation in our report to be submitted to NGT this month and it is likely to be considered on December 6,” he said.

So far, the family members of victims of Ksan mine tragedy have been paid a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each from the State Government and Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

As far as the coal mine tragedy in Garo Hills is concerned, 18 miners had died. He said though the compensation amount was sanctioned by the State Government, the amount had not been disbursed as the Deputy Commissioner of the district was finding it difficult to locate the families of the victims as most of them hail from the neighbouring districts of Assam

“We have asked the Government to verify, find the family and pay them the amount,” he said.

As far as the draft mining plan and policy for auctioning of the coal by Meghalaya Government, he said that the panel would consider the plan on November 21 and committee may give some suggestions which would have to be incorporated in the policy.

It may be mentioned that the auctioning of the coal from Meghalaya will begin only after the draft mining plan is approved by the competent authority.

Earlier, the NGT committee had asked the state government to probe the issue of large quantity of coal going to Bangladesh in excess to what is prescribed in challans.

The particular case relates to coal exported to Bangladesh through Gasuapara.

Reacting to a query on the matter, Katakey on Friday informed that the Custom official who were present in Friday’s meeting said that as per their guidelines, they are not required to verify whether trucks carrying coal have necessary permits or not from the Government of Meghalaya.

“I find this astounding and it is not acceptable as coal mining was stopped by NGT in 2014 and they are duty bound to check everything,” he said. In addition, the Committee was also told by the State Government that they were inquiring into the matter and the Committee would be briefed about the inquiry on November 21

The panel on Friday also discussed about the illegal transportation of coal in the state and the Government of Meghalaya denied the allegations

However, Katakey said that he would give his recommendations in his report to the NGT even as he informed that in his previous four reports to the NGT, he had mentioned that illegal coal transportation was going on in the state.