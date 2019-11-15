Teachers seek DC’s intervention on children’s school fees  

TURA: In the wake of pending salaries, SSA school teachers from West Garo Hills have petitioned the Deputy Commissioner who is also the Chairman of the SSA urging him to direct authorities of schools from the district to allow their children to sit for their final examinations even if the fail to clear necessary dues.

The teachers under the banner of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers Association (AGHSSASTA), in their petition to the DC informed that some of the schools had already issued notifications that students would not be allowed to write their examinations or that their results would be withheld in the absence of payment of necessary fees.

Pointing out that their salaries have been irregular all year round the teachers urged that directions be given to consider their plight so that the education of their children is not affected.

It may be mentioned that three months’ salaries of the SSA teachers for the months of August to October are currently pending.