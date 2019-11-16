FIR against Dadenggre protestors for High Court violation on blockades

TURA: West Garo Hills police have filed an FIR and registered a case against a group of organizations from Dadenggre region for violating a ban on bandhs and road blockades by calling for all vehicles to remain off the roads on two nights, this week.” A case is registered in Dadenggre Police Statiob as the call was a clear violation of the Meghalaya High Court order against Bandh / road blockade calls,” informed West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police MGR Kumar.The group calling itself All Dadenggre Sub Division People’s Movement had called for the alleged night blockade to protest the transfer of the then Dadenggre civil sub divisional officer who was transferred to Tura.