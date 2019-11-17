JUI-F leaders, workers booked

Islamabad: A case has been registered against Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leaders and workers for blocking a highway that links Karachi with Balochistan as the party started the second phase of its protest against the incumbent Pakistan government after ending its sit-in in Islamabad.

A senior police official said the case had been registered against 250 baton-armed people, including some JUI-F leaders and supporters, on Friday after they suddenly blocked the highway, causing collision between vehicles and damage to some of them, reports Dawn news. He added that no arrest had been made so far. The development comes after the JUI-F’s had announced to block the province’s main highways from Friday to November 18.

The protests, led by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman began with a march on October 27 from Karachi. It reached the capital city on October 31.

On Wednesday, Rehman ordered party workers and leaders to disperse across the country and cripple key roads, in what he called ‘Plan B’ to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Thursday protesters blocked the Grand Trunk Road between Islamabad and Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, causing lengthy delays. (IANs)