Teachers plead with Govt to look into grievances

TURA: Teachers and staff of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) have sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma urging him to look into their various grievances.

In their memorandum submitted through the East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, the teachers while informing that they were yet to get their three months pending salaries- from August to October urged that the same is released immediately. The teachers also sought the enhancement of their salaries as well as its release on a regular basis.

“We have been with our meagre salary for many years which is also not regular. This has been causing us tremendous hardships due to the rise in cost of living and the cost of educating our children. Therefore, we urge that our salaries be enhanced and release on a regular basis,” they said.

Reminding that KGBV is a residential school for under privileged girls, the teachers said that it was shocking that KGBV schools in East Garo Hills do not have boundary walls and urged authorities to look into the matter. Informing that the mandatory Rs 100/- per month scholarship for the students have also not been disbursed since August, the teachers urged that the same is released at the earliest.

Meanwhile, another association of teachers- the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) have also informed in a statement that it would undertake a democratic agitation all over Garo Hills on November 20 to demand for the release of their three month pending salaries. The salaries of the teachers from August to October are currently pending.

According to the release, a Teachers’ Rally will be taken out on the day in all corners of Garo Hills. In Tura, the rally will begin from Tura Government College to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office entrance.