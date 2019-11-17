Villager forced to file false FIR

DADENGGRE: An illiterate villager in North Garo Hills was forced to lodge a false FIR about his “missing” daughter, a former ASHA worker and victim of harassment, by senior nurses at a health sub-centre here.

The victim, who is a student of Tikrikilla College, ran away from the sub-centre on November 10 and took shelter in a relative’s house. She later told this correspondent that she had quit the job of ASHA worker to continue her studies. But two nurses, Jasitha M Marak and Dimse A. Sangma, at the Magarpara sub-centre allegedly threatened her saying they had complained to the higher authorities and forced her to continue work.

The nurses also threatened to file an FIR at Dadenggre and Phulbari police stations. The nurses “falsely” alleged that the girl commented on their Facebook page when it was done by other miscreants. They forced the girl to sign “some papers”.

After the girl ran away, the nurses sent hired goons to her house who forced her parents to lodge the FIR.

The SDMO of Dadenggre is aware of the incident but is silent, sources added .