AR seizes contraband drugs worth Rs 3 crore in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Troops of Assam Rifles recovered contraband drugs worth Rs 3 crores near Tengnoupal checkpost in Tengnoupal district of Manipur on November 16.

During a routine Vehicle check post established by troops of Assam Rifles at around 3 pm on November 16, a suspicious “Grey Hyundai Santro” vehicle, driven by one Seijamang Kipgen of Churachandpur District was intercepted. After a thorough check of the vehicle, the team recovered 1,00,000 WIY (world is yours) Tablets worth Rs 3 Crores

The individual and the recovered items have been handed over to Police Station Tengnoupal for further investigation.