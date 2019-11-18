Dimchrang Fest at Ampati on December 10, 11

Inbox

TURA: The Ampati Arts & Cultural Society, South West Garo Hills, in collaboration with the District Administration and line departments is organizing Dimchrang Festival 2019, the annual winter festival at Ampati on December 10 and 11, next.

During the festival, various events including, Marathon, Industrial Exhibition, Talent Hunt, Cultural Show, Rock Show and Futsal and other indigenous games will be organized.

In the run-up to the festival, auditions for the Talent Hunt which is free and open to all, will be conducted on December 4 and 5 at MFC Ampati, opposite Mother’s Union School from 10.00 am onwards. Teen Beats, Teen Steps, Teen Art and Teen Talk are some of the categories that will be included in the Talent Hunt.Young and talented boys and girls wishing to participate in the Talent Hunt have been advised to contact phone numbers- 943611337/6009060553 for further details.