Guwahati hosts fifth edition of Pinkathon women’s run

Guwahati: The fifth edition of Pinkathon Guwahati 2019, India’s biggest women’s run, concluded successfully with over 4200 women participating for the 3km, 5km & 10km and 21 km of the multi-category run held on Sunday at the Indoor Stadium Field, Khanapara, Guwahati.

Inspiring thousands, a team of visually challenged & hearing-impaired girls, cancer sheroes, mothers carrying babies and senior citizens enthusiastically joined the run as well.

Super model, actor, ultraman and Pinkathon founder Milind Soman flagged off the multi-category run.

Expressing delight on the successful completion of Pinkathon Guwahati, Soman said, “We were very excited to bring Pinkathon 2019 to Guwahati for the fifth time. We were confident that the city and its people will support us and help make this run a humungous success. Pinkathon has carved a niche of being more than a marathon.

“While we conduct Pinkathon once a year in all the key cities, it is now being seen as the seed of change. It’s a movement that is carried forward by a growing community of empowered women across India through the year.

“These women share a belief that a healthy family, a healthy nation and a healthy world begins with empowered women, first step in empowerment is taking control of your own health, respecting yourself and understanding and celebrating the value you bring to your family and society. Empowerment is not a gift of society; it is a gift you give yourself,” he said.

“Our Pinkathon Forever community is spread across 100 cities and 10 countries. There are over 15000 women connected on the Pinkathon Forever facebook page and millions who get inspired daily to change their lifestyle and embark on a healthy and fit journey”, he added.

The fitness icon further added, “Pinkathon Forever Training has created a culture of regular exercise and fitness which is taking root in India today. These initiatives are making our women more aware about the benefits of fitness. We encourage women to get out and run, which doesn’t happen enough due to various cultural reasons. Women now run not only in running gear but also in sarees, salwar kameez, hijabs or whatever attire they deem fit and keeps them comfortable.”