JNU students defy Section 144, march to Parliament  

NEW DELHI: Demanding complete rollback of the hostel fee hike, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Monday carried out a march to Parliament, as the winter session begins.

“It’s a way to appeal to lawmakers to fight on our behalf inside the floor of the house,” says JNUSU.

As hundreds of students tried to march, barricades were put in place by Delhi Police and a massive deployment of personnel was reinforced around the JNU campus. Section 144 was imposed and prohibitory orders were also put in place.

With posters in hands and chanting anti-fee hike slogans, hundreds of students marched on the streets of the national capital. This even as the Education Secretary earlier addressed their concern by a partial roll back and on Monday announcing a new committee, which will open dialogue with the students.

The JNU has been rocked with protests and vandalism allegedly by students, with graffiti painted on Vice Chancellor’s office and the Dean held hostage.

IANS