KSU leaders arrested for assaulting cops

NONGPOH: President of the Khasi Students’ Union, North Khasi Hills District Unit, Ferdynald Kharkamni who is wanted in a case of assaulting the Officer-in-charge and head constable of Umiam Police Station on October 15, was finally arrested from Mawroh village in Ri Bhoi District at around 4 PM on Monday evening.

It may be noted, an FIR in this connection had been filed by the head constable, B Bordoloi and the Meghalaya Police on October 24, issued a look-out notice against Kharkamni for assaulting the Officer in-Charge, SI L Syngkon and head constable, B Bordoloi of Umiam Police Station. He was absconding since the day of the incident.

When contacted Ri Bhoi Superintendent of Police, C Syrti informed that Kharkamni who is now in custody at Nongpoh Police Station will be produced in the District Court of Ri Bhoi on Tuesday for Judicial custody.