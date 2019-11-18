MLA urges CM to lift ban on sand, stone quarries in Ri Bhoi

GUWAHATI: Nongpoh MLA, Mayral Born Syiem has requested chief minister, Conrad K Sangma to take measures to lift the ban on sand and stone quarries in Ri Bhoi district or issue licences to quarry owners fulfilling the norms.

In a letter submitted to the chief minister on Monday, Syiem pointed out that the ban on stone and sand quarries has been effective in the district for quite some time now, affecting not just development work, but also the livelihoods of several households.

“We understand there are multiple reasons for this, be it the National Green Tribunal or environmental effects. Looking at the need for these important raw materials (sand and stone) in development work such as road construction, building, MGNREGA work, etc, the matter needs special attention,” the MLA wrote in the letter.

Syiem further apprehended that if the ban was allowed to prolong then work such as construction of roads, buildings would be directly affected and development would come to a standstill.

“In this regard, I humbly request you to kindly look into the matter seriously to find out ways and means to lift the ban in Ri Bhoi district or issue valid licences to those quarry owners who fulfill the norms at the earliest. Looking forward to your positive action,” he wrote.

The MLA also made a similar written request to the state forest and environment minister, Lahkmen Rymbui, urging him to look into the matter.