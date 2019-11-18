RPF recovers contraband worth Rs 5.85 crore in NE this year

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N.F. Railway detected 219 cases during current year up to the month of October, 2019. During this period, RPF personnel recovered contraband items worth about Rs. 5.85 crore and apprehended 57 persons involved in transportation of contraband goods and prosecuted them as per law.

The RPF of NFR detected 21 cases of smuggling of contraband goods through trains over N.F. Railway during October, 2019. During this month, in one such incident, November 14 last at about 11.30 hrs, RPF team while conducting checking at Dimapur Railway Station against contraband and explosive items recovered three unclaimed bags containing 26 packets of Ganja (wrapped in polythene), weighing about 40 kgs near platform No. 1. Value of the recovered Ganja is about Rs. 2 lakh. Later, the recovered Ganja was handed over to Superintendent of Divisional Custom Preventive Force, Dimapur / Nagaland who registered a case u/s 20 (b) of NDPS Act, dated 15.11.2019.

On another case same day at about 07.30 hrs, a joint checking by RPF Post, Katihar (East) against suspected packages at Parcel office / Katihar was undertaken. During checking 5 packages of yellow coloured poly bags and one bundle wrapped with iron net bearing Railway Mark LT-068551/6 ex- SDAH – KIR dated 13.11.2019 were detected. On opening the suspected packages, (i)12 bottles Royal Stag whisky, 750 ml each, (ii) 18 bottles Royal Challenge whisky, 750 ml each, (iii) 672 pouches “Officers Choice” whisky, 180 ml each & (iv) one bundle of Iron net (15 small bundles) weighing about 36 Kgs were found. The recovered articles were seized by RPF Sub Inspector A.N. Singh in presence of Sudhir Kumar, CS/I/Parcel/Katihar and other witnesses. Value of the recovered articles is Rs. 85,800/- (approx).

It may be mentioned here that during last three years, from the year 2017 up to the month of October this year, RPF of NFR has detected 586 cases of smuggling of contraband goods and items worth about Rs. 16.48 crore were recovered. RPF of NFR also apprehended 168 persons involved in transportation of contraband goods at various stations and trains over N.F. Railway during this period.