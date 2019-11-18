Students to benefit from Atal Tinkering Lab at Montfort School

TURA: Montfort Centre for Education school in Tura has inaugurated the Atal Tinkering Lab in it’s premises on Monday which is expected to go a long way in benefiting students in the subjects of science and maths.

The Atal Tinkering Lab or ATL is an initiative of the Government of India to inculcate skills by encouraging children to have hands-on-do-it-yourself approach to foster their innovative ideas and skills in the subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). It is actively supported bt NITI Aayog , Government of India and the Atal Innovation Mission.

Speaking as chief guest at the inauguration programme, Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Government of Meghalaya, Ms. Sabrella B Marak said that such labs would immensely benefit the young minds.

She appreciated the school authorities for actively working for the establishment of the lab and also motivated the children to take up the challenge of innovation and skills through the use of the lab which would go a long way in shaping their minds and careers.

The school envisions the children including those with disabilities to make use of the lab in nurturing their curiosity, creativity and imagination by creating

something viable that could eventually help in the development and the

progression of the nation as a whole.