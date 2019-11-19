2 Assam traders abducted in Garo hills

TURA: Two Assam based traders heading to a weekly market in Chokpot town of South Garo Hills were abducted by armed unidentified men in the early hours of Tuesday.

The duo, Ismail Hussain and Nur Alam Mia, both hailing from Mankachar region of Assam’s Dhubri district were part of a group of petty traders heading to the market in a Mahindra Max Pick-up vehicle when they were waylaid by armed men.

About 8 kms from Chokpot town in the dead of night, at a place called Teksagre, their vehicle was signalled to stop by men on the road who appeared to have weapons in their possession.

They singled out the two traders and took them out while directing the others to proceed on.

The criminals took advantage of the isolated area and the timing.

The traders were crossing the area at around 1:30 in the night so as to reach the market before Dawn and secure a good location to sell their wares.

On being alerted about the incident Chokpot police launched a search operation but have so far not been able to locate the two traders.

While primary suspicion is on criminal gangs, the involvement of some former militants is not being ruled out either.

Chokpot region was once a hot bed for the banned GNLA outfit and became infamous for militant activities and atrocities on civilians, particularly the cold blooded and barbaric execution of a mother of four children who was shot dead by the militants merely on accusations of collaboration with authorities.