95 unclaimed coal trucks seized in East Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG; In a clear indication that attempts are still made to illegally mine coals in East Jaintia Hills district, the district police in the last one week have seized close to one hundred unclaimed trucks loaded with coal.

East Jaintia Hills SP, Vivekananda Singh informed that the joint team of district administration and district police conducted multiple raids in the last one week and 95 unclaimed coal trucks have been seized from various locations in the district.

Informing that the seven separate cases have been registered and investigation has been started into the matter, he added that efforts were on to identify the owners, drivers, handymen of the vehicles as well as loaded coal

“We will take strict action against them as per Indian Penal Code, MMDR Act and other relevant laws,” he said

It may be mentioned that the MDA Government ever since took charge has been cornered by the NGOs and Opposition parties for failing to control the illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state.

In the last one year or so, hundreds of trucks have been seized from different parts of the state while trying to illegally transport coal.