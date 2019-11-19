Absconding KSU leader in police net

NONGPOH: Police on Monday finally arrested the absconding president of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), North Khasi Hills Unit, Ferdynald Kharkamni who was wanted for assaulting the officer-in charge and head constable of Umiam Police Station on October 15.

He was arrested at Mawroh village in Ri Bhoi district at around 4 pm.

The police had on October 24 issued a look-out notice against Kharkamni for assaulting the officer-in charge, L. Syngkon, and head constable B. Bordoloi.

When contacted, Ri Bhoi SP C. Syrti informed that Kharkamni is now under police custody and is being held at Nongpoh police station.

“Kharkamni will be produced before the Ri Bhoi District Court on Tuesday,” Syrti said.

Meanwhile, when asked about what the union plans to do next, the general secretary of the KSU, NKHD, Lambok Rymbai, refused to make any comment.

“The union leaders will soon have a meeting with the Central Executive Committee (CEC) members to take a final decision in this regard,” he said.