CAB will make us revisit history of integration with India: Paul Lyngdoh  

SHILLONG: With the Union government seemingly adamant to pass the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), UDP MDC Paul Lyngdoh said that history of the integration of Khasi states into the Indian union needs to be revisited arguing that the Khasi Himas became part of India under duress.

He was taking part in the discussion when the Executive Member (EM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) moved a resolution to oppose the CAB and to exempt the tribal areas and Meghalaya as a whole from the implementation of the Bill.

He said that the state was never a part of India but the chiefs of Himas were under duress to sign the Instrument of Accession (IOA) and Hima Nongstoin signed later in the year 1948.

He went on to say that the state became a part of India under different circumstances and said, “There is a need to revisit the history of India and we have a right to revisit our relation with India. We became a part of India under special conditions which cannot be done away with by brute majority”.

Lyngdoh said that the opposition of the CAB should be loud and clear. Earlier, he said, “Let us rise above party politics. Party is only a uniform”. He urged the public representatives to work for the interest of the people and put away the flag of UDP or Congress.

Colonial Union government

Lyngdoh said that the Council will prepare other action plans and said that the indigenous people are the owners of the tribal hills. “It should be an international issue. It cannot be a one-way track and to allow Delhi to do as it pleases is similar to imperial power”.

Referring to history where the British Raj ruled India with directions from London, he said that the Indian modern era is different with London being replaced by Delhi.

He said, “The centre of activity has shifted from London to Delhi and it has taken the attitude of a colonial government”.

Lyngdoh sounded the warning bell if the central government goes ahead to pass the Bill and said that the indigenous people were willing to look at India’s relation in a different way.

Stating that the people have the power to tear apart, to trample the relationship with India, he said, “It will be a different relation between us and the Republic of India”.