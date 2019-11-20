Assam district starts a new chapter of baby care in office

GUWAHATI: In a first of its kind move among all the districts of Assam, the district administration in Sivasagar has taken steps for setting up of ‘baby feeding care facility’ in all government offices in the district for the convenience of new mothers who have to attend office too.

Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Dr. MS Lakshmi Priya through an official circular, has directed all heads of offices located in the district to immediately take initiatives for making arrangements of designated baby feeding care facility at their respective offices. She has also directed that while making these arrangements, safety and security should must be ensured.

An official source informed that the Deputy Commissioner has issued this order feeling an urgent need of such arrangements to uphold and protect the dignity of women and mothers and also to ensure privacy to them.

The working mothers now will now have their designated space for baby feeding and care while simultaneously performing their official duties. The woman visitors to such offices can also avail this facility if they have to carry their babies along with them.