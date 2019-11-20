KHADC EC topples

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Executive Committee (EC) led by the UDP toppled when the Chairman of KHADC, PN Syiem, voted against the ruling side after both the ruling and the Opposition drew a tie, 14 each.

Since there was a tie, the Chairman of KHADC, PN Syiem cast his vote as per the Rule 25 of the Assam Meghalaya Autonomous District Council (Constitution of District Council) Rules, 1951. The Chairman voted in favour of the Opposition members.

The ruling side has a total number of 18 MDCs while the opposition has 10 MDCs- 9 Congress MDCs and 1 Independent MDC. Evidently there is cross voting by 4 MDCs from the ruling side.

Earlier, after listening to the Leader of Opposition and Congress MDC Lamphrang Blah, the Chairman said that he would go for voting by division since the mover of the No-confidence motion (Blah) decided not to withdraw the no-confidence motion.