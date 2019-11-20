NFR uses remote monitoring of locomotives on run

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has connected 256 of its 404 locomotives, used for hauling passenger and goods trains, to a centralised remote monitoring system using GPS technology and GSM Mobile Network.

The system can remotely locate a locomotive, collect data on its movement, collect data on its health and detect faults which can be used for efficient management of train running operation enabling quick decision-making.

The new system called the Remote Monitoring and Management of Locomotives and Trains (REMMLOT) is a rugged, on-board microprocessor-based system mounted on locomotives which can collect data on the health of the locomotive on 135 different parameters and send them to a centralised server through a GSM Mobile network. The system also helps to detect fault in a locomotive without bringing the locomotive to a repair shop.

The system operates through a locomotive mounted computer connected with sensors to collect data, which then sends the data through GSM network to an Internet-connected server. These data can be retrieved from the server by the centrally located Control Office Application for analysis and necessary corrective measures can be taken to avoid locomotive failure even when the locomotive is working in the section.

The system has already proved to be immensely helpful in reducing locomotive failure and increase punctual running of trains. The rest of the locomotives in N. F. Railway (about 37% of the total) are also going to be fitted with this REMMLOT in a phased manner.