No govt resolution on CAB

CM believes in consultations

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has ruled out coming up with any official resolution to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, the chief minister said that there was no need to come up with a resolution since discussion and consultations on the amendment bill are still on.

“We are looking forward for a positive response to address our concerns. We will see whether our issues and concerns are addressed when the time comes,” Sangma said.

The BJP-led NDA government had introduced the bill in its previous tenure but could not push it through due to vehement protests by opposition parties and pressure groups and it lapsed following the dissolution of the last Lok Sabha.

When asked about the steps taken by the government in view of the stay-off-the-road protest which began since Monday, Sangma said that there was no worry.

Everything is normal and there is no issue,” he said.

On the demand of the Opposition Congress to convene an all-party meet, he said he was surprised that such a demand came when the state government recently had convened the all-party meeting to discuss on CAB, Sixth Schedule and Residents Act, 2016.

