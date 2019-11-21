Army conducts medical camp at remote Vijaynagar

GUWAHATI: Indian Army organised a medical camp in a remote village of bordering Vijaynagar of Changlang district in South Arunachal Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The medical camp was conducted with an aim to provide much-needed health care and treatment to the local population against many commonly occurring ailments. A team of two Army doctors and 10 supporting staff attended to the medical issues of the local population who have limited medical facilities in the remote village.

This medical camp witnessed a large turnout of patients, including women and children, who received medical consultation and free medicines. The locals appreciated the efforts made by the Army and praised the doctors for their help.