Citrus Festival at Nokrek foothills on Dec 13

TURA : A one day “Citrus Festival-2019” is being organised at Daribokgre village, located on the foothills of the Nokrek National Biosphere on December 13th by the district horticulture department of East Garo Hills district.

The District Horticulture Officer, V Renthlei, stated that this festival is being organized to showcase the different species of citrus grown in the district and also to give farmers an opportunity to showcase and display their citrus fruits and fruit products.

The programme which is scheduled to start from 10 AM will have Williamnagar MLA and the Govt. Chief Whip, Marcuise N Marak gracing the occasion as the chief guest.