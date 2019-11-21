Guv yet to clear ordinance on Residents Act

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy is currently examining the ordinance on the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016 which was approved by the state cabinet earlier.

“I am still examining the ordinance,” Roy told reporters here on Wednesday.

If the governor gives his assent to the ordinance, it will be mandatory for visitors who come to the state to register with the state government.

Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had said the implementation of the MRSSA, 2016 is going to happen very shortly.

He had spoken on the need to put in place a simple technology which will be online so that people will not have the need to stand in a queue to fill up forms and register.

He, however, said the development of the technology will take some time.