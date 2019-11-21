Indian men triumph at Roll Ball WC

From Our Special

Correspondent

GUWAHATI: The Indian men’s team became champions for the fourth consecutive time in the 5th Roll Ball World Cup in Chennai on Wednesday evening defeating Kenya in the finals 9-3.

Three men from Northeast participated in the mega event including Suklang Dkhar from Meghalaya.

The first Roll Ball World Cup was held in Pune in Maharashtra state of the Republic of India from 17 April 2011 to 22 April 2011. Denmark was the winner. India was the runner-up.