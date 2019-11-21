Award for 69-yr-old mushroom expert from Jakrem

From Kynsai L Sangriang

MAWKYRWAT: Bilinso Syiemlieh has been living in the wild for the last 60 years and sustaining a family of four on the abundance of the forests in and around Jakrem in South West Khasi Hills.

At 69, Syiemlieh, lovingly called Mei-ieit So, is an expert on wild mushrooms, vegetables, fruits and ornamental plants. Her vast knowledge about the indigenous flora and fauna has surprised scientists and earned the naturalist the ‘Social Recognition Award – Mushrooms for Food Security’ from Balipara Foundation in Assam early this month.

“I have been exploring every forest in the Jakrem area since childhood when I used to herd cattle,” Syiemlieh told The Shillong Times.

Syiemlieh also worked in Shillong where she met her husband, who was in the army. She became a widow with three daughters at an early age. With no widow pension or job, Syiemlieh had no other option but to depend on Mother Nature.

Syiemlieh came back to Jakrem and started selling ornamental plants and other wild produce which she collected from the jungles around. She still depends on the jungles for her livelihood.

“Every day I would go to the forest to collect different kinds of forest produce, including ja-myrdoh, ja-tira

and bat-nepbru (types of vegetables), tit (mushroom), fruits and other seasonal edible plants, and go door to door to sell them. I also sold non-edible beautiful shrubs. I would earn Rs 30-60 a day and was able to feed my children,” she said.

“However, I always make sure that the forest is not destroyed or exploited. If there are three plants, I take only one so that next year I can get more. Forests have provided me everything. I always pray that the forests grow bigger so that I can earn more,” she added.

Syiemlieh recalled how she would dig out sohphen (a type of plant whose roots are edible) for her hungry children and how, despite the penury, the four of them would be contended. Though she could not send her children to school, her grandchildren are studying.

Over the years, Syiemlieh has learned to differentiate between edible and poisonous mushrooms. There are more than 20 species of mushrooms in the Jakrem forests, she informed.

Linza S Marngar, a tourist guide, said she met Syiemlieh because Balipara Foundation wanted to conduct a research and make a documentary film about mushrooms found in different parts of Meghalaya.

A team of experts from Balipara Foundation visited Mawkyrwat. There were scientists from China too. They were surprised at Syiemlieh’s knowledge about mushrooms. “I mentioned the names of some popular edible mushrooms found here,” she said.

“What has impressed the experts is that Mei-ieit So never made a mistake in identifying or differentiating between edible and non-edible poisonous mushrooms. When the mycologist did the tests, he found exactly what Mei-ieit said,” Marngar said.

Anita Syiemlieh (47), Syiemlieh’s second child, said her mother has spent her life in the forests and learned cultivation and rearing cattle too.

“Earlier, I would feel embarrassed when people asked me why I let my old mother go to the forest. I told them that forests meant everything to her. Now, I feel proud that my mother has got recognition,” she added.

The Foundation also released a documentary film on Syiemlieh during the award ceremony.