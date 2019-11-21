NE Christian forum voices concern over CAB, Article 371 fate

GUWAHATI: The United Christian Forum North East India (UCFNEI), which represents all the Christian Churches of the region, voiced concern over the prevailing uncertainty in regard to adherence to Constitutional provisions in the wake of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

Representatives of the forum met at the headquarters of the Northeast India Christian Council in Shillong on Wednesday to discuss the latest trends in the country which are likely to affect their common future.

During the discussion at a seminar titled “Christian Identity and Its Challenges Today”, many anxieties perceived in different parts of the region came forth including the proposed CAB in Parliament and the Education Bill, a statement issued by the forum said.

“There is definitely a great apprehension in various circles in the region, including academic ones, as to whether Article 371 will be respected. If Constitutional provisions are not respected, will assurances from a central minister mean anything, people ask,” it said.

Bishop Thomas Pulloppilil of Bongaigaon and present chairman of UCFNEI welcomed the participants who had come from seven states of the Northeast with great eagerness to learn of the latest developments in the country and make their own evaluation of the situation.

Archbishop Thomas Menamparampil, the Archbishop emeritus of Guwahati, initiating the discussion, urged one and all to keep all doors open for dialogue. He pointed out that in a democracy, all citizens fully cooperate with the elected government and readily offer suggestions for the betterment of society.

“The economic slowdown is an alarming trend,” he said, which has to be addressed by the best talents in the country independently of the party to which they belong. The general feeling is that too much was wasted in unproductive programmes that promote ideological goals,” he said.

The forum’s spokesperson, Allen Brooks, argued that the Christian principle demanded working towards a just society. “Anything that appears like discrimination or exploitation is to be carefully avoided,” he said.

Roger Gaikwad, of the Church of North India, emphasised the importance of attending to the grievances of Dalits and tribals who feel increasingly marginalised.

Rev. Dr. Ramengliana, the secretary of the UCFNEI, felt the need to follow up the proposals that emerged in the discussions to safeguard the interests of the Christian community and promote the larger good of society.

The meeting ended with a call for optimism in a period of uncertainty and for serious efforts to bring a spirit of intelligent and helpful criticism to all levels of society, with a profound determination to build up relationships among all the communities of the region and the rest of the country.