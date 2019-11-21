Thai court removes maverick politician from Parliament

Bangkok: Thailand’s Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that the maverick leader of a new political party that finished third in a general election in March violated election laws and cannot keep his seat in Parliament. The court said Thanathorn Juangroong-ruangkit, leader of the Future Forward Party, violated a regulation barring owners of media companies from running for Parliament. The court rejected Thanathorn’s claim that he sold his holding in a media production company before the deadline needed to be a candidate. (AP)